The 101 Best Beers in America

Connecticut: Ol’ Factory Pils

Brewer: Two Roads Brewing Company

Style: Pilsner

This Stratford-based brewery chose the road less traveled, and many followed: Not only does the brewery make its own impressive lineup of beers, it also brews other crowd favorites from the likes of Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Evil Twin, and Stillwater. The award-winning Ol’ Factory Pils (it took a GIBF Silver Medal for Continental Pilsner in 2015) is one of Two Roads’ own delicious OGs, both an homage to the past (the brewery is built in a century-old factory building) and a modernized concoction, combining German and American hops and malts.