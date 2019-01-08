Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

BrüMate NOS’R Stainless Steel Whiskey Nosing Glass GET IT!

This ain’t no tin cup. Sleek, sexy, and sophisticated, the NOS’R has 20 times better temperature retention than a glass tumbler, minimizing heat transfer and keeping your spirits perfectly cool. It’s awesome for outdoor activities like tailgating, camping, or beach trips.

$25 each

Buy the BrüMate NOS’R Stainless Steel Whiskey Nosing Glass here.

PROS:

-Designed specifically to accentuate the spirit’s aroma

-Shatterproof and rust-resistant double-walled stainless steel

CONS:

-Pricey

Read more information and reviews about the NOS’R Stainless Steel Whiskey Tumbler here.

