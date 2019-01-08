Food & Drink

Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

NosR stainless steel whiskey glass
11
BrüMate NOS’R Stainless Steel Whiskey Nosing Glass

This ain’t no tin cup. Sleek, sexy, and sophisticated, the NOS’R has 20 times better temperature retention than a glass tumbler, minimizing heat transfer and keeping your spirits perfectly cool. It’s awesome for outdoor activities like tailgating, camping, or beach trips.

$25 each

PROS:

-Designed specifically to accentuate the spirit’s aroma

-Shatterproof and rust-resistant double-walled stainless steel

CONS:

-Pricey

