Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey GlassesGET IT!
The tilted glass allows your drink to aerate as it is poured and swirled. Comfortable to hold and elegant to display, the 2-inch mouth may be limiting for those who prefer block ice. It works great as a wine or cordial glass, too.
Buy Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses here.
PROS:
-Unique shape makes a great conversation piece
-Great for hot drinks
-Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe
CONS:
-Narrow 2-inch mouth
-Not an ideal shape for whiskey
Read more information and reviews about Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses here.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top