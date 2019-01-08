Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

The tilted glass allows your drink to aerate as it is poured and swirled. Comfortable to hold and elegant to display, the 2-inch mouth may be limiting for those who prefer block ice. It works great as a wine or cordial glass, too.

Set of 2, $30

Buy Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses here.

PROS:

-Unique shape makes a great conversation piece

-Great for hot drinks

-Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe

CONS:

-Narrow 2-inch mouth

-Not an ideal shape for whiskey

Read more information and reviews about Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses here.

