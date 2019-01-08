Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Glencairn Whiskey GlassGET IT!
Elegance defined. While there are numerous styles of whiskey glasses, the Glencairn was the first to be endorsed by the Scotch Whisky Association. The shape of the glass is derived from the traditional nosing copitas used in Scotch and Irish whiskey labs and distilleries.
Buy this set of six Glencairn Whiskey Glasses here.
PROS:
-Designed to maximize aroma
-Lead-free, translucent crystal
CONS:
-Small capacity—1.5-2 ounces
-Slim base not ideal for clumsy drinkers
See more reviews and information about Glencairn Whiskey Glasses here.
