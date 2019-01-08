Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Glencairn Whiskey Glass GET IT!

Elegance defined. While there are numerous styles of whiskey glasses, the Glencairn was the first to be endorsed by the Scotch Whisky Association. The shape of the glass is derived from the traditional nosing copitas used in Scotch and Irish whiskey labs and distilleries.

$35 for set of four

PROS:

-Designed to maximize aroma

-Lead-free, translucent crystal

CONS:

-Small capacity—1.5-2 ounces

-Slim base not ideal for clumsy drinkers

