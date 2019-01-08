Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Kanars Everest Whiskey Glasses GET IT!

They’re funky and fun, but these aren’t novelty glasses. These lead-free crystal, wide-diameter glasses are great for appreciating the nose of the whiskey—and the contoured shape and heavy weight make them ideal for handing out at parties.

$33 for a set of four

Buy Kanars Everest Whiskey Glasses here.

PROS:

-Great grip with thick walls

-Heavy and durable; dishwasher safe

CONS:

-Too heavy?

-Fun and cool, but decidedly un-fancy

Read more information and reviews of Karnars Everest Whiskey glasses here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!