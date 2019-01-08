Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Kanars Everest Whiskey GlassesGET IT!
They’re funky and fun, but these aren’t novelty glasses. These lead-free crystal, wide-diameter glasses are great for appreciating the nose of the whiskey—and the contoured shape and heavy weight make them ideal for handing out at parties.
PROS:
-Great grip with thick walls
-Heavy and durable; dishwasher safe
CONS:
-Too heavy?
-Fun and cool, but decidedly un-fancy
