Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Maketh the Man Art Deco Whiskey Tumblers GET IT!

If you’re more of the Don Draper-type whiskey drinker—or know someone who is—these space age, Art Deco-inspired tumblers make a suave statement. The thick base adds stability and shatter resistance, and the 10-ounce capacity means they’ll work great for cocktails, too.

$25 set of two

Buy Maketh the Man Art Deco Whiskey Tumblers here.

PROS:

-Lead-free crystal

-Comes with a nice gift box

-Dishwasher safe

CONS:

-Retro design isn’t for everybody

Read more information and reviews of Maketh the Man Art Deco Whiskey tumblers here.

