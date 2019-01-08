Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Marquis by Waterford Markham Old Fashioned GlassesGET IT!
Boss coming over for dinner? Father-in-law, perhaps? Pour to impress with these gorgeous Waterford Crystal whiskey glasses. With a heritage that dates back to eighteenth-century Ireland, the Marquis brand is Waterford’s “more accessible” line—but we won’t tell.
$33 for a set of four (was $100)
Buy this Set of Four Marquis by Waterford Markham Old Fashioned Glasses here.
PROS:
-Pure, lead-free Waterford crystal, made in Italy
-Great deal (60 percent off!)
CONS:
-Delicate and fancy; not for “the guys”
-Not dishwasher safe
Read more information and reviews of Marquis by Waterford Markham Old Fashioned Glasses here.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!