Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Norlan Whiskey Glass GET IT!

The innovative Norlan is designed to capture a whiskey’s complex flavors and aromatics and deliver them to the senses. A protrusion inside the glass creates a wave when whisky is swirled, increasing the rate of oxidization and ethanol evaporation, resulting in smoother, softer aroma. The outer tumbler allows for easy grasping and drinking, while preventing the whiskey from absorbing warmth from your hand. Plus, it’s made of handblown borosilicate glass (a.k.a. Pyrex), which is great for maintaining a steady temperature.

$48 for two

Buy the Norlan Whiskey Glass here.

PROS:

-Designed specifically for whiskey drinking

-Both a social-friendly tumbler and a whiskey-lover’s copita

CONS:

-Fragile and delicate

-Comparatively pricey

Read more information and reviews of the Norlan Whiskey Glass here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!