Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Original BenShot Bullet Glass with Real 0.308 Bullet GET IT!

Okay, this is admittedly a novelty glass, perfect for hunters or gun lovers. While there are plenty of knock-offs on Amazon that get lousy reviews—bullets falling out, corny graphics washing off—Original BenShot has nearly 200 customer reviews, and all but one are rated the full five stars.

$35 for two

Buy Original BenShot Bullet Glass with Real 0.308 Bullet here.

PROS:

-Made by a father-and-son team in Wisconsin

-100 percent safe to use; no gunpowder, no casing, and no lead.

CONS:

-For gun lovers only

Read more information and reviews aboutOriginal BenShot Bullet Glass with Real 0.308 Bullet here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!