Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Right Place Old Fashioned Whiskey Glass

For the connoisser who takes their whiskey straight, this glass doesn’t need any gimmicks or fancy designs. Classically simple, these 10-ounce heavy base glasses are dishwasher safe and guaranteed not to etch, cloud, or discolor. Plus, the box set of four glasses comes with six granite chilling stones.

$24, was $49

Buy this set of four Right Place Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses plus Six Granite Chilling Stones here.

PROS:

-On sale

-Heavy base for stability

-Won’t etch, cloud, or dull

CONS:

-Chilling stones are included whether you want them or not, elevating the cost

-Might be too plain for gifting

Find more Right Place Old Fashioned Whiskey Glass information and reviews here.

