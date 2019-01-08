Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Venero Twisted Whiskey TumblersGET IT!
The high style and heavy base of these 10-ounce whiskey glasses makes them ideal for everything from a quiet dram after a fine meal to having the gang over on poker night.
PROS:
-Versatile
-Lifetime warranty
-Durable: 1/8-inch-thick walls and weighted base
CONS:
-Made in China
