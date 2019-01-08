Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Venero Twisted Whiskey Tumblers GET IT!

The high style and heavy base of these 10-ounce whiskey glasses makes them ideal for everything from a quiet dram after a fine meal to having the gang over on poker night.

$33 for a set of four

PROS:

-Versatile

-Lifetime warranty

-Durable: 1/8-inch-thick walls and weighted base

CONS:

-Made in China

