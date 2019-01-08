Whiskey Glassware: The 11 Best Whiskey Glasses You Can Buy

Whiskey Peaks Premium Rocks Glasses GET IT!

From our pals at Huckberry comes this awesome collection of hand-blown glasses with indented bottoms featuring topographic silhouettes of various mountains of America and around the world: Half Dome, Whitney, the Matterhorn, Kilimanjaro, Everest, and more. Prices vary.

Mt. Fuji (shown) Set of 2 — $30

PROS:

-Topographically accurate

-An ideal gift for the adventurer

CONS:

-Lightweight and delicate; not dishwasher safe

-Made in China

