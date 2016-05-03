Blind Pig Get More Info

Brewer: Russian River Brewing

Russian River’s Vinnie Cilurzo was anything but an overnight success. He toiled in obscurity for years at a San Diego brewery called the Blind Pig. When the operation closed its doors, he took his IPA recipe and the Blind Pig name with him to Russian River. The beer has changed a bit since the original formulation to incorporate some pinier hops, but today’s Blind Pig is just as deserving of attention as its bigger and more famous sibling, Pliny the Elder.