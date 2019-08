Elevated IPA Get More Info

Brewer: La Cumbre Brewing

New Mexico’s La Cumbre says Elevated IPA was decades in the making; we say the research paid off. Close your eyes and breathe this ridiculously aromatic brew in, and you’ll be transported to Yakima Valley’s hop fields at harvest time. New Mexico may not be a booming beer state, but Elevated can go toe-to-toe with any West Coast IPA.