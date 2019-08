Focal Banger Get More Info

Brewer: The Alchemist

Hiding in the shadow of Heady Topper — possibly the world’s more sought-after beer — is Focal Banger. If the Alchemist had launched it’s canning line with this 7.5 percent IPA instead of the slightly stronger Heady, we have no doubt beer lovers would still be driving for hours and days to stalk delivery trucks in hope of buying a case.