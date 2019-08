Fuzzy Baby Ducks IPA Get More Info

Brewer: New England Brewing

Sure, Fuzzy Baby Ducks is a refreshing beer that will give a warm, fuzzy feeling in the pit of your stomach, but it could be argued that New England’s popular seasonal IPA is misleadingly named. This citrus-heavy hop bomb is bursting with juicy orange, grapefruit, and tropical fruit flavors in a very assertive, un-duckie-like manner. (Perhaps a rebranding as “Furry Adult Tigers” is in order?)