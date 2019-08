Head Hunter Get More Info

Brewer: Fatheads Brewery

Ohio doesn’t get mentioned enough as a hotbed of great brewing, but that just speaks to the strength of America’s craft beer scene that a brewery like Fatheads can blend into the landscape. We love both the Fatheads Hop Juju Imperial IPA and its mainstay, Head Hunter, which is brewed in the West Coast style with a crackling bitterness and waves of grapefruit and pine aroma wafting out of the glass.