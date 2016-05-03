Hop, Drop ‘N Roll Get More Info

Brewer: NoDa Brewing

There are a handful of breweries lining the strip of North Davidson in Charlotte, North Carolina, and NoDa Brewing is hands down the best of the bunch. The truth is, they’d stand out in just about any neighborhood you could plop them down in. Hop Drop ‘N Roll is brewed in the West Coast style with a lean malt profile and a generous hop profile that stops just short of unbalancing the beer. Citrus and pine dance out of the glass and across the palate.