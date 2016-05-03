Hop Hunter Get More Info

Brewer: Sierra Nevada Brewing

Sierra Nevada is a steadfast traditionalist in its embrace of minimally processed, whole cone hops over the easier-to-use hop pellets favored at most breweries. Don’t confuse traditional with stodgy though, the Sierra Nevada brewers are also restless innovators. The excellent Torpedo IPA, for example, takes its name from a vessel that they re-purposed and crammed with hops to improve aroma. For Hop Hunter, the brewery steam distills fresh hops in the field to create an extract that further enhances hop aromas. The extract is then used along with whole cone hops in the torpedo to create a beer that tastes like it uses just-harvested wet hops.