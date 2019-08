Hop Showers Get More Info

Brewer: Other Half Brewing

If you make it to one of Other Half’s can releases at its Brooklyn tasting room, you can’t go wrong with any of the IPAs—we’ve loved them all. But Hop Showers, one of the more regular Other Half varieties, is an IPA we can never get enough of. The beer pours a slightly hazy golden color, with wildly aggressive citrus, resin, and citrus pith flavors over a sharp bitterness.