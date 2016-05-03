Jai Alai Get More Info

Brewer: Cigar City Brewing

Florida’s Cigar City embraces the region’s Latin roots with Jai Alai. Its flagship IPA is named after the exotic sport where players whip a small ball at triple-digit speeds with an elaborate curved mitt. The beer features bright orange, melon, and grapefruit flavors which jump out of the understated aluminum can. There’s a bready malt character with a touch of caramel to balance the hopping. We flip the cans to check the packaging date on the bottom. If it’s more than a month old, wait for a fresh shipment to fully appreciate the delicate hop character.