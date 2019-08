Lunch Get More Info

Brewer: Maine Beer Company

Maine Beer Company named its Lunch IPA after a whale that’s regularly spotted off the New England coast. The whale became known as Lunch after suffering an attack from a predator that took a bite out of its fin. We would have named the beer after the predator who was clearly punching above its weight class, but that’s about the only fault we can find in this superb, hazy IPA.