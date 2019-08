Mosaic Promise Get More Info

Brewer: Founders Brewing

Founders Brewing Company has mastered the art of coaxing complexity out of simple recipes with two killer IPAs that use just a single hop variety. The Centennial IPA is great, but it’s the Mosaic Promise that gets us every time. In this IPA, the Golden Promise barley contributes a depth of sweet grainy flavor that plays well against the pineapple, mango, and grapefruit notes produced by the Mosaic hops.