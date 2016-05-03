Pernicious Get More Info

Brewer: Wicked Weed Brewing

We focus on Wicked Weed for its impressive sour ales, but the Asheville, North Carolina, brewer also runs one of the best IPA programs on the East Coast. Wicked Weed takes its name, and the IPA’s name, from a Henry VIII quote that referred to hops as “a wicked and pernicious weed” unsuitable for English beer. We’re guessing that the brewers in Henry’s day weren’t privy to the hop contracts that Wicked Weed has lined up for Pernicious. Thick with resin, pine, and citrus flavors, Pernicious maintains a great balance and an easy drinkability despite the expansive flavor.