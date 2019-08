Scepter Head IPA Get More Info

Brewer: Draught Works

Montana is a sleeper of a beer state, but it ranks fourth in the country for breweries per capita, right behind Colorado. Scepter Head, hailing from Missoula, is our favorite in Big Sky Country. And we’re not alone in our love for the 6 percent ABV hop bomb, the Great American Beer Festival awarded it a gold medal in 2014.