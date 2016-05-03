Susan Get More Info

Brewer: Hill Farmstead Brewery

Hill Farmstead is widely regarded as the vanguard of Vermont brewers making deeply cloudy hop bombs, but we have difficulty lumping it in with any group, because its beers are a head above its Northeastern peers. Hill Farmstead’s beers are slightly hazy and not quite as cloudy as many in the region. They also exhibit a better balance and clarity of flavor than all but a handful breweries in the country. Hoppy beers abound in its portfolio, but Susan is the one that most typifies the IPA style with waves of citrus, piney dankness, and grapefruit. Buy on sight.