The Pupil Get More Info

Brewer: Societe Brewing

San Diego’s Societe is one of our favorite hop-centric breweries for its ability to create dry IPAs that still have enough body to carry and maximize the rich floral, pine, and fruit flavors of the bitter flower. It’s much harder to pick a favorite beer once you’re sitting in the brewery tasting room, but if we only had time for one pint, we’d pick the Pupil.