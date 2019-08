Topcutter Get More Info

Brewer: Bale Breaker Brewing

This IPA hails from the heart of hop-growing country in Yakima, Washington. The founders are the grandchildren of hop farmers, and built Bale Breaker on a hill that used to supply Sierra Nevada. Its flagship Topcutter IPA is brewed in the dry West Coast style, but with a touch more body than most of its bitter peers.