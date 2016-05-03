Two Hearted Ale Get More Info

Brewer: Bell’s Brewery

John Mallet is the Director of Operations at Bell’s Brewery, and he has a reputation as a mad genius in the brewing industry. We’ve witnessed him tossing lemon peel into candles at beer tasting to demonstrate the flammability of hops (it made sense at the time) and on Sierra Nevada’s 2014 Beer Camp Across America he was the guy on the bus offering body shots to the other brewers. All of which makes it a little surprising that Mallet’s brewing displays such restraint, steady, and meticulous execution. Two Hearted Ale showcases a seemingly effortless balance of malt and bitterness, and a complex citrusy hop character achieved with just Centennial hops — long before single-hop beers came into vogue.