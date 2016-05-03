Union Jack Get More Info

Brewer: Firestone Walker Brewing

Matt Brynildson is known as Merlin around the Firestone Walker campus in Paso Robles, California, for his nearly magical ability to win medals at the Great American Beer Festival. Union Jack is one of the best tricks in his repertoire, having pulled in gold medals in 2008 and 2009 and a silver in 2013. If that sounds like old news in a trend-chasing beer scene, think again. Union Jack is still an absolutely killer West Coast–style IPA with assertive bitterness and gobs of citrus aroma from two separate courses of dry-hop additions.