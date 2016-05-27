Argentina: Cachafaz Alfajores

Argentina is the world’s number one consumer of alfajores, a handheld dessert that has been a South American favorite since the mid-19th century. There are kiosks, cafes, and dessert shops entirely dedicated to concocting and selling the melt-in-your-mouth cookie that’s sandwiched with dulce de leche and glazed in milk chocolate. Consistently ranked number one in taste tests, Cachafaz alfajores can be found in most convenience stores, markets, and in alfajor-kiosks all across the country.

