Australia: Arnott’s Tim Tam

Tim Tams are a recognizable snack across the world, but its origins are in Oz, where the chocolate cookies reign supreme. The Huntington bakery in Western Sydney produces 3,000 Tim Tams per minute, and the country of Australia is responsible for consuming 45 million packets a year. The cookie is an Oreo on steroids, comprised of two chocolate malt “biscuits” filled with chocolate cream filling and dipped in more chocolate. The cookies come in several flavors, but the original varieties include dark chocolate, white chocolate, caramel, and dark mint.

