Belgium: Jules Destrooper Speculoos Spread

Jules Destrooper began to market a spreadable version of thin, crunchy, caramelized speculoos cookies in 2007, and the snack world was never the same. The idea came from the traditional habit of Belgian workers to make a sandwich in the morning with butter and speculoos cookies. By lunchtime, it would turn into a spread-like consistency. Now, you can simply buy a jar of the original Jules Destrooper spread in stores across Belgium and enjoy its flavors of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and nutmeg.

