Bulgaria: Velikovi Salt Sticks with Olives

These little Velikovi pretzel sticks look like what you would grab out of a regular bag of Rold Gold, but their rich olive flavor makes them so much more than that. They’re baked, salted, savory, and can be found in Bulgarian markets and cash-and-carry stores like Caufland.

