Canada: Cadbury Wunderbar

You may only eat a Cadbury product once a year around the Easter holiday, but that’s because the U.S. is missing out on their greatest candy bar. The Wunderbar (known elsewhere as a Starbar) label describes the bar as a peanut butter caramel “experience,” and that’s exactly what it is. The bar is simultaneously soft and crunchy, and the semi-oozing crunchy peanut butter center is a taste-adventure with every bite.

