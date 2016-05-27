China: Family Mart Mei Cai Kou Rou Baozi

A mei cai kou rou baozi is the savory love child of a traditional Chinese steam bun and mei cai kou rou, a Hunan dish of tender slices of steamed pork belly mounded atop a salty pile of preserved mustard greens. It’s a full meal that fits into the palm of your hand and only sets you back a cool RMB2.5, which is about 35 cents, give or take some pennies. Sold by the steamer tray of Family Mart convenience stores all around China, make sure you discern this particular flavor from the masses of puffy, soft buns of milled flour by looking for the 梅菜扣肉包 label.

