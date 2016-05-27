Cuba: Mayté Platanitos

Go into any gas station in the U.S. and chances are that you are going to find plantain chips, and technically, that’s what the packaged Cuban platanitos are. But Mayté platanitos—which can be found in convenience stores like Tiendas Panamericanas and markets all around the island—are the crunchier, garlicky, to-go version of the twice-fried cuts of plantain fried and sold by street vendors.

