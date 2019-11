England: Walkers Potato Crisps

Walkers may be owned by Frito-Lay, but don’t pass these off as a backup to Lay’s. Walkers comes in bold flavors such as Beef & Onion, Worcester Sauce, Prawn Cocktail, and Pickled Onion. And the Walkers site in Leicester is the largest crisp production plant in the world, producing more than 11 million bags per day, using about 800 tons of potatoes.

