Germany: Knoppers

A single Knoppers waffle consists of five crunchy, creamy layers: A waffle, hazelnut creme, another waffle, milk creme, and one last chocolate-covered waffle. The combo of flavors (it’s basically a nougat-filled, nutella-drenched chocolate-coated waffle) makes Knoppers pretty addicting, but you can buy a pack of five at minimarts and convenience stores all across Germany for 1.5 euros, or about $1.70.

