Greece: 7Days Bake Rolls

7 Days Bake Rolls are thin, crunchy, savory bread chips that are the perfect vessel for any sort of tahini, hummus, or olive tapenade you’ll come across in Greece. They are double baked and come in plenty of savory flavors, including Cheese and Spinach, Tomato Olive, and Garlic.

