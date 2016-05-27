Iceland: Skyr

Skyr is hands down the healthiest snack on this list. This low-fat dairy product is packed with probiotic milk cultures specific to Iceland. It’s comparable to Greek yogurt in terms of protein content (a whopping 19 grams per serving) but has a milder flavor. You can find the small cups all over the country in flavors common to the yogurt world, like blueberry, strawberry, and vanilla, but the plain variety is the classic with its slightly sour-sweet taste.

