India: Laxmi Hot & Spicy Cashews

Cashew nuts are commonly used in Indian cuisine garnishing sweets or ground into a paste that forms a base of sauces for curries. But when it comes to snacking, the cashews are left whole and coated in a mix of southwest Indian chili, salt, and spice. Roasted spicy cashews are commonly sold along the roadsides by vendors, but Laxmi makes a packaged version that can be purchased in markets.

