Ireland: McVitie’s Hobnobs

Biscuits may be an inferior, semi-sweet versions of cookies across the pond, but coat one side in chocolate and you get what American travel writer Bill Bryson once called “a British masterpiece.” And in 1925, McVitie’s was the first to enrobed the digestive biscuit in white, milk, and dark chocolate. Today, the Hobnob is still the number one choice for locals to dip into hot beverages, à la biscotti.

