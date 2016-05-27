Israel: Osem Bamba
The bestselling snack in Israel, Bamba is what you would get if you swapped in peanut butter for the cheese in Cheetos puffs. The peanut butter-coated corn puffs are air-baked, giving them a light and crunchy texture. And they won’t give you dusty fingers—the puffs get their flavor from all-natural peanut butter, which is poured into each batch before the Bamba is cooled and packaged.
