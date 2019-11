Italy: Balconi Rollino Hazelnut

Little known fact: Italy does snack cakes big, and it does them well. The Balconi Rollino hazelnut is best described as a Little Debbie Swiss cake roll made with Nutella. The surprisingly moist chocolate sponge cake is filled with rich hazelnut cream and finished off with a chocolate coating. Find them in any supermarket or hypermarket, such as Esselunga.

