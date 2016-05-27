Japan: 7-Eleven Onigiri

If there was one thing that could usurp the Slurpee at 7-Eleven, it would be the onigiri served at Japanese locations. Onigiri—rice balls stuffed with various fillings and wrapped in seaweed—are a staple of 7-Elevens in Japan, and they’re always fresh. Each store manager tailors their offerings to the local demand, and with multiple deliveries made daily, they are able to keep the food very fresh. Flavors of the onigiri on rotation include turnip wasabi, grilled beef kalbi, chicken karaage (fried chicken), and the favorite: salmon.

