Korea: Nongshim Sumi Chips

In August 2014, Honey Butter Chips hit the shelves of the Korean peninsula and thus began the hottest snack trend to hit the Asian market this millennium. Within months, Honey Butter chips were impossible to find, and competitors jumped on the chance to take over the new sweet and salty market space. That’s where Nongshim Sumi chips come in. The honey-mustard-flavored wavy potato chips quickly outsold the original honey butter chips, setting a record with 3.6 million bags sold in their first month on the shelves. You can snag yourself a bag of the crunchy, tangy, sweet chips in any convenience store in Korea, such as CU.

