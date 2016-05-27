Mexico: Barcel Takis

As made popularly known by the 2012 Y.N.RichKids ode to this spicy snack, Takis are the Mexican crispy cousin of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Rolled up little tiny taquitos, the neon red chips out-hot and out-crunch Cheetos every time with flavors such as Fuego Hot Chili Pepper and Lime and Salsa Brava. They line the walls of gas station convenience stores and supermarkets all across Mexico and only cost five pesos, which is about 28 cents.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!