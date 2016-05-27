Morocco: Midav Sardines

Morocco is the largest canned sardine exporter in the world, processing 600,000 tons of fresh sardines each year. It’s no wonder that the most common and famous Moroccan meals include fried stuffed sardines and sardine balls in spicy tomato sauce. But as for snacks, opening up a tin of salty Midav Sardines is as simple as it gets. Founded in Morocco in 1984, the company offers whole and filleted sardines packed in olive oil, tomato sauce, vinegar, lemon, and more.

