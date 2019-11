Nepal: Bikaji Gulab Jamun

Popular in the Indian subcontinent, Gulab Jamun is a delicious milk-dumpling fritter—much like a donut hole—spiced and soaked in rose syrup known as gulab. They are commonly made for home cooked desserts and are known in Nepal as Lal Mohan, but the Bikaji version that you can eat right out of the tin doesn’t disappoint.

